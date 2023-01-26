FORECAST: Cold & breezy with scattered snow

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories for the snowbelt in effect this morning through the early afternoon. Plan on widespread snow with Trace to 3" with up to 4" in the advisory counties. Roads will be slick while its snowing but with temps holding near freezing any treated roads will thaw quickly.

Our next clipper arrived Friday night with and even better shot at rain/snow Sunday.

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

More scattered snow Thursday

Clipper late Friday/early Saturday

More rain & wet snow for Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 32º

Friday: Clipper snow late into Saturday. Cold. | High: 34º

Saturday: Snow ending early. Seasonal. | High: 38º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 39º

Monday: Few flakes.| High: 32º

