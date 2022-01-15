FORECAST: Cold & Cloudy Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cold, arctic air has settled into the area this morning with a few lingering flurries wafting in off of Lake Erie. It is breezy as well, so wind chills will hang in the single digits...even below zero at times. So bundle up!
Saturday stays very cold with high temperatures struggling into the lower and middle 20s. Wind chills will hang in the teens and single digits at times. Skies will be cloudy through the morning with some clearing by mid to late afternoon away from the lake. Clouds continue to clear tonight allowing temperatures to get even colder!
Our big focus for the extended period is Sunday night & Monday. A winter storm watch has been issued for Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Tuscarawas, Coshocton and Carroll Counties ahead of a developing winter storm (expect these alerts to be updated). The system will slide south of the Plains States into the Tennessee Valley by Saturday night. The storm is then expected to curve to the Northeast on Sunday into Central or Eastern Pennsylvania by early Monday. Right now, the highest snow fall totals of 6 inches or more is likely in the Winter Storm Watch counties. But, any shift west in the storm's path brings heavier snow farther west toward Cleveland, Akron and Canton. The bottom line: We will keep you posted over the weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Flurries tonight with lows in the teens
- Another arctic blast Saturday, even colder
- Some sun this weekend
- Tracking snow potential for Sunday night and Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy, blustery and very cold | High: 24º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix helping temps rebound a bit. Snow possible late. | High: 35º
MLK Monday: AM Snow. 1-3" possible. Higher amounts east and south.| High: 30º
Tuesday: Light lake effect snow.| High: 32º
Wednesday: Quick Clipper.| High: 37º
