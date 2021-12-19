FORECAST: Cold End To Weekend

CLEVELAND — Light and scattered snow showers are coming to an end across NE Ohio. It has been chilly all Sunday and will get even colder tonight/Monday morning. Brace for 20s early on Monday! The thick layer of clouds will be eroding and we should get some sunshine by Monday afternoon - especially inland. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 40s. Dress warm if you are going to the Browns game. It will be dry, but cold with temperatures in the 30s!

As we head into Christmas week, we will start off chilly but quiet. I cannot rule out isolated lake effect snow on Wednesday and Thursday for our NE communities. A system will move toward the area by the end of the week. However, it will not bring us a White Christmas. In fact, temperatures look to climb well above average by Christmas Day with rain showers.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Snow ending

Seasonable sunshine for Monday

Many quiet days ahead

Warming for Christmas

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday Night: Snow ends. Cold. | Low: 25º

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. PM Clouds | High: 43º

Tuesday: Winter begins! | High: 41º

Wednesday: Dry for most. Isolated Lake effect & chilly. | High: 36º

Thursday: Stray Lake effect. Chilly. | High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: