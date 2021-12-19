FORECAST: Cold End To Weekend

CLEVELAND — Light and scattered snow showers are coming to an end across NE Ohio. It has been chilly all Sunday and will get even colder tonight/Monday morning. Brace for 20s early on Monday! The thick layer of clouds will be eroding and we should get some sunshine by Monday afternoon - especially inland. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 40s. Dress warm if you are going to the Browns game. It will be dry, but cold with temperatures in the 30s!
As we head into Christmas week, we will start off chilly but quiet. I cannot rule out isolated lake effect snow on Wednesday and Thursday for our NE communities. A system will move toward the area by the end of the week. However, it will not bring us a White Christmas. In fact, temperatures look to climb well above average by Christmas Day with rain showers.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Snow ending
- Seasonable sunshine for Monday
- Many quiet days ahead
- Warming for Christmas
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday Night: Snow ends. Cold. | Low: 25º
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. PM Clouds | High: 43º
Tuesday: Winter begins! | High: 41º
Wednesday: Dry for most. Isolated Lake effect & chilly. | High: 36º
Thursday: Stray Lake effect. Chilly. | High: 40º
Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 47º
