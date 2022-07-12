CLEVELAND — Cold front moving through this morning may kick off one or two showers and storms. There's still a small chance a storm could be strong with some hail and wind gusts near 50 mph but the chance is low. We should dry out by late morning with a fairly quiet afternoon expected.

Temps will still be warm today in the low 80s north and mid 80s south but not as hot as yesterday. Another disturbance will bring a few showers Wednesday with even cooler temps in the 70s expected.

We heat up again by the weekend with a few storms possible by Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:



Isolated shower or storm this morning

Mainly Dry & Not As Hot This Afternoon

Even Cooler Wednesday & Thursday

Heating Up For The Weekend

Storms Return Sunday

Tuesday: Isolated shower or storm. Not as hot. High: 82

Wednesday: Few showers and even cooler. High: 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. High: 76

Friday: A bit warmer and still dry. High: 81

