CLEVELAND — Cold front moving through this morning may kick off one or two showers and storms. There's still a small chance a storm could be strong with some hail and wind gusts near 50 mph but the chance is low. We should dry out by late morning with a fairly quiet afternoon expected.
Temps will still be warm today in the low 80s north and mid 80s south but not as hot as yesterday. Another disturbance will bring a few showers Wednesday with even cooler temps in the 70s expected.
We heat up again by the weekend with a few storms possible by Sunday.
Enjoy the rest of your week!
What To Expect:
- Isolated shower or storm this morning
- Mainly Dry & Not As Hot This Afternoon
- Even Cooler Wednesday & Thursday
- Heating Up For The Weekend
- Storms Return Sunday
Tuesday: Isolated shower or storm. Not as hot. High: 82
Wednesday: Few showers and even cooler. High: 77
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. High: 76
Friday: A bit warmer and still dry. High: 81
