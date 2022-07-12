Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Cold Front Brings Isolated Storms Early Tuesday with Temps Not As Hot

FORECAST: Cold Front Brings Isolated Storms Early Tuesday with Temps Not As Hot
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 06:08:24-04

CLEVELAND — Cold front moving through this morning may kick off one or two showers and storms. There's still a small chance a storm could be strong with some hail and wind gusts near 50 mph but the chance is low. We should dry out by late morning with a fairly quiet afternoon expected.

Temps will still be warm today in the low 80s north and mid 80s south but not as hot as yesterday. Another disturbance will bring a few showers Wednesday with even cooler temps in the 70s expected.

We heat up again by the weekend with a few storms possible by Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

  • Isolated shower or storm this morning
  • Mainly Dry & Not As Hot This Afternoon
  • Even Cooler Wednesday & Thursday
  • Heating Up For The Weekend
  • Storms Return Sunday

Tuesday: Isolated shower or storm. Not as hot. High: 82

Wednesday: Few showers and even cooler. High: 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. High: 76

Friday: A bit warmer and still dry. High: 81

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018