FORECAST: Cold & windy fueling lake effect rain/snow

CLEVELAND — Lake effect still a concern east of Cleveland and into the primary snow belt. Plan on another trace to 2" locally through the day. Warm ground will continue melting any snow though. Roads should be wet but only bridges could be icy.

The wind relaxes this evening shutting down the lake effect machine. Temps stay cold but we're drying out. That drying trend rolls into the middle of the week with upper 40s Tuesday and mid-60s Wednesday.

Out next storm system rolls in Wednesday night dropping temps and bringing rain changing to snow.

We're cold again this weekend but should be drier.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Lake effect mix

Chilly & gusty

Mid-week warming trend

More rain by Wednesday Night

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Lake effect snow showers mixing with rain. Still cold. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a slight warm-up. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Warmer with increasing wind and rain late. | High: 64º

Thursday: Falling Temperatures. Much colder with rain changing to snow late. | Afternoon Temps: 40s

Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 40º

