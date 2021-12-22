FORECAST: Cold & windy today before a holiday warm-up

CLEVELAND — Counting down the days to Christmas... Tracking some impactful weather also.

Today's big story is the cold. Cold & wind. Temps hovering in the 20s with winds gusting to near 30mph. That means wind chills will be in the teens all afternoon. Layers are key today.

Tomorrow we start cold but rebound. Plan on some sun and a breezy south wind helping us get from the teens/20s back to near 40º. Then it's all warming as we head into the weekend. We're near 50 Friday afternoon and holding that into Christmas morning. Christmas Night is a different story. Temps are taking a quick dive back to winter to finish out the weekend.

Along with the warmth comes rain. Plan on rain late Friday and through much of Christmas Day.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cold & windy today

Temps in the 20s, chills in the teens

Light AM snow

More seasonable Thursday

Warmer & wetter Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Much colder late Saturday/Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Light snow showers early followed by cold & wind. | High: 29º

Thursday: Isolated rain/snow late in the day. Chilly. | High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 50º

Christmas Day: Scattered rain with temps taking a dive. | Temps: 50s -> 30s late

