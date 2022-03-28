FORECAST: Cold & windy with more lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — Grab the winter layers... we need them all day. Temps stuck in the 20s through the afternoon with wind chills in the teens. Winds will be gusting to 30mph over Lake Erie. That means lake effect snow. Plan on bursts of snow with minor accumulations likely. The best shot at slick roads will be east of Cleveland.

Lake effect snow has become less intense and will gradually wind down this evening with a MUCH calmer night. Most of Tuesday is dry but a wintry mix is back late Tuesday night into early Wednesday followed by a huge warming trend Wednesday. That warming trend comes with wind and more rain.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Slippery spots

Wind chills in the teens

Mix possible late Tuesday/early Wednesday

Spring returns by Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Chilly and breezy. Few snow showers. | High: 28º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible late. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Windy & much warmer. wiht a light mix early followed by rain returning late.| High: 68º

Thursday: Scattered rain with falling temps.| High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: