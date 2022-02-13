FORECAST: Cold With Winter Weather Advisories For Some

CLEVELAND — There's a trough that will be over the area today that will help to kick off some spotty snow showers and the lake will intensify some of these snow bands. Some of it will be light. But there could be some heavier bursts, especially across parts of Erie, Huron, Lorain & Medina counties. NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these counties where an additional 2-4" of snow is expected which could create some slippery road conditions.

Elsewhere, scattered snow showers are a good bet through tonight, tapering off for Valentine's Day. There's just a slim shot for light snow on Valentine's Day with a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be quite cold in the low-mid 20s during the afternoon and single digits & teens overnight.

Much warmer air returns WED-THU with widespread rain by Thursday. It should get much colder late week with 20s by Friday and light snow possible leading into All-Star weekend.

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered snow today with heavier bursts possible

Arctic air hangs around this weekend

Few snow showers linger tonight

Chilly Valentine's Day with flurries possible

Much warmer by Wednesday with rain likely Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Staying very chilly. Scattered snow showers. Winter weather advisory for Erie, Huron, Lorain & Medina counties. Bundle up! | High: 22º

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Very slim shot for snow.| High: 24º

Tuesday: Drying out and not as cold. | High: 34º

Wednesday: Warming up, breezy, rain late. | High: 54º

Thursday: Still mild with widespread rain likely. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: