FORECAST: Cold With Winter Weather Advisories For Some

CLEVELAND — There's a trough that will be over the area today that will help to kick off some spotty snow showers and the lake will intensify some of these snow bands. Some of it will be light. But there could be some heavier bursts, especially across parts of Erie, Huron, Lorain & Medina counties. NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these counties where an additional 2-4" of snow is expected which could create some slippery road conditions.
Elsewhere, scattered snow showers are a good bet through tonight, tapering off for Valentine's Day. There's just a slim shot for light snow on Valentine's Day with a mix of clouds and sun.
Temperatures today and tomorrow will be quite cold in the low-mid 20s during the afternoon and single digits & teens overnight.
Much warmer air returns WED-THU with widespread rain by Thursday. It should get much colder late week with 20s by Friday and light snow possible leading into All-Star weekend.
Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered snow today with heavier bursts possible
- Arctic air hangs around this weekend
- Few snow showers linger tonight
- Chilly Valentine's Day with flurries possible
- Much warmer by Wednesday with rain likely Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Staying very chilly. Scattered snow showers. Winter weather advisory for Erie, Huron, Lorain & Medina counties. Bundle up! | High: 22º
Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Very slim shot for snow.| High: 24º
Tuesday: Drying out and not as cold. | High: 34º
Wednesday: Warming up, breezy, rain late. | High: 54º
Thursday: Still mild with widespread rain likely. | High: 52º
