Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Colder & Quiet

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 5:48 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 06:15:18-05

CLEVELAND — Isolated lake effect light rain showers will be possible on Monday, especially east of Cleveland and mainly early. Temperatures will be much colder, as highs will only top off around 40 during the first half of the day. Then we will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Monday evening. Temperatures will then bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Another, stronger system moves in on Wednesday bringing more rain and wind. Then colder air will move into the region through by the end of the workweek.

What To Expect:

  • Iso'd showers Monday
  • Colder air for day on Monday
  • Brief warm up Tues and Wed
  • Colder air returns as we end the week
  • Some Lake Effect Snow possible

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated showers. Colder. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Briefly dry. Rain late.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 56º

Thursday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Colder. | High: 35º

Friday: Near Norm. Some Sunshine. | High: 45º

Saturday: More Clouds. Showers Possible. Not as Chilly. | High: 50º

Sunday: Showers possible.| High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018