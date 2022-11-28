FORECAST: Colder & Quiet

CLEVELAND — Isolated lake effect light rain showers will be possible on Monday, especially east of Cleveland and mainly early. Temperatures will be much colder, as highs will only top off around 40 during the first half of the day. Then we will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Monday evening. Temperatures will then bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Another, stronger system moves in on Wednesday bringing more rain and wind. Then colder air will move into the region through by the end of the workweek.

What To Expect:

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated showers. Colder. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Briefly dry. Rain late.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 56º

Thursday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Colder. | High: 35º

Friday: Near Norm. Some Sunshine. | High: 45º

Saturday: More Clouds. Showers Possible. Not as Chilly. | High: 50º

Sunday: Showers possible.| High: 47º

