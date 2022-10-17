FORECAST: Coldest afternoons since last spring

CLEVELAND — Coldest air of the season arrives as we begin the new work week, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! Tuesday looks to be the most active with occasional rain/snow all day long. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:

Cold & windy

Temps holding in the 40s today (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Few showers north today

Scattered rain Tuesday

Flakes mixed in at night

Warming by the end of the week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Windy & cold with a few rain showers.| High: 46º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 44º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 45º

Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 50º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Not as cool.| High: 61º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer| High: 67º

