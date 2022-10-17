FORECAST: Coldest afternoons since last spring

CLEVELAND — Coldest air of the season arrives as we begin the new work week, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! Tuesday looks to be the most active with occasional rain/snow all day long. It will be very blustery as well - making it feel even colder. We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday and Friday.
What To Expect:
- Cold & windy
- Temps holding in the 40s today (Tuesday & Wednesday)
- Few showers north today
- Scattered rain Tuesday
- Flakes mixed in at night
- Warming by the end of the week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Windy & cold with a few rain showers.| High: 46º
Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 44º
Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 45º
Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 50º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Not as cool.| High: 61º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer| High: 67º
