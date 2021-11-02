Watch
FORECAST: Coldest air we've seen in months

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 06:03:39-04

CLEVELAND — Here come's the chill. Temps stuck in the mid40s for highs the next couple days and lows in the 20s/30s. But that's not it. That cold air is blowing in over Lake Erie. That means Lake Effect. Most of it will be rain but I can't rule out some snow mixing in. Keep an eye out for our first snow flakes!

We'll keep this trend going through Thursday before winds shift and we can start the rebound. Plan on near 50 Friday and middle 50s this weekend. Should be a really nice weekend after a really chilly work week.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Colder air settling in the rest of the work week
  • First frost/freeze/flakes this week
  • Plan on Lake Effect mix Tuesday through Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Stray rain showers may mix with light snow late. Even cooler. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Few lake effect rain showers. Light mix possible early and late. Even cooler. | High: 43º

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated lake effect mix possible. | High: 45º

Friday: Even brighter, still cool. | High: 48º

