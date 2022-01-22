FORECAST: Coldest Morning in Years!

CLEVELAND — Cold, Arctic Air is here and will linger through the weekend. It was brutally cold this morning with sub-zero temperatures across many locations in NE Ohio. Layers are key!

Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday. After a very cold start, we will warm our temperatures up into the middle and upper 20s by late afternoon.

Plan on another clipper Saturday night and Sunday morning with a few light snow showers expected. Another fast moving Clipper storm arrives Monday night into Tuesday with 1-3" of snow possible area-wide. Isolated higher totals are possible in the snowbelt. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Ashtabula County from 12 am to 7 pm Sunday. This advisory may be expanded to include more locations.

Monday will be the warmest day with highs in the 30s. But by Wednesday, more pure arctic air keeps those temps stuck in the middle teens! Welcome to the heart of Winter!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Arctic cold morning

Coldest air so far this season late week

Few opportunities for snow Saturday - Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still cold.| High: 27º

Sunday: AM widespread snow.| High: 21º

Monday: Another clipper by the afternoon.| High: 33º

Tuesday: Light AM snow.| High: 24º

