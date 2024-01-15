FORECAST: Coldest stretch we've seen in years

CLEVELAND — The frigid temperatures have arrived and is not planning on going anywhere quickly! Overnight lows this week will be in the single digits. Winds will remain breezy, making it even colder.

Therefore, a wind chill advisory has also been issued for nearly our entire viewing area. It will be in effect until Monday afternoon. Wind chills could be as low as -20 in our northwestern communities and -15 farther east. Dress warm and in layers. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen quickly.

This is the coldest Arctic air since Christmas 2022! And it does not warm right back up. The bitterly cold temps in the teens for highs will linger into the middle of next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will only climb into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills could drop below zero again this week. We stay below freezing all week with another shot for accumulating snow at the end of the week.

What To Expect:



Arctic cold lingers

Some sunshine on Monday

Late week snow chances

Daily Breakdown

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Not as windy. Still cold.| High: 15º

Tuesday: Light morning snow. Very cold.| High: 14º

Wednesday: Cold and dry.| High: 20º

Thursday: Not as cold, and snow is possible.| High: 26º

