FORECAST: Comfortable fall air settling in

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping from warming much.

We're cloudy today with highs topping out near 70º and an east breeze. Very fall-like. I can't rule out a couple showers both today and/or tomorrow. By Wednesday we'll be tracking more organized showers. Plan on a few through Wednesday and Thursday.

Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!

What To Expect:



More clouds

Rain chances return

Cool temps

Drier in time for weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Cool. | High: 67º

Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 68º

Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 72º

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 73º

