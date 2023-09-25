FORECAST: Comfortable fall air settling in

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping from warming much.
We're cloudy today with highs topping out near 70º and an east breeze. Very fall-like. I can't rule out a couple showers both today and/or tomorrow. By Wednesday we'll be tracking more organized showers. Plan on a few through Wednesday and Thursday.
Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!
What To Expect:
- More clouds
- Rain chances return
- Cool temps
- Drier in time for weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 71º
Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 70º
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Cool. | High: 67º
Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 68º
Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 72º
Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 73º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter