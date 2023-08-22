FORECAST: Comfy today before we tap into the "Heat Dome"

CLEVELAND — Gotta enjoy today because this week is about to get soupy! Hot, humid and stormy all coming our way. We're actually tapping into the big "Hat Dome" building across the midwest.

The "Heat Dome" is a dome of high pressure. Sinking air and little to no wind causing temps to SOAR. We'll get in on some of that starting Wednesday.

Plan on a stray t-shower this afternoon with temps in the 70s. Tomorrow we jump into the middle 80s. The only thing saving us from dangerous heat will be a few storms. The best shot for thunder is east of CLE where temps will be held a bit cooler. Thursday looks more active with scattered t-storms on the way. If you miss out on the storms or they hold off until later in the day, plan on HEAT!

Temps Thursday will be near 90º making it only the second time this year Cleveland will hit 90º! Heat indices will be well into the 90s with areas south and west pushing a 100º heat index. Be safe and plan ahead for the heat and storms.

What To Expect:



Sun then clouds today

Staying below the norm Tuesday

Much warmer Wednesday

Heating up on Thursday

Flirting with 90 degrees

Storms Wed, Thu & Fri

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Couple t-showers possible. | High: 76º

Wednesday: Few t-showers. Touch warmer. | High: 86º

Thursday: Few t-showers possible. More clouds. Hot. | High: 89º

Friday: Few T-showers. | High: 78º

Saturday: Slim rain chance. Much cooler. | High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter