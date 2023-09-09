FORECAST: Cool but mainly dry this weekend

CLEVELAND — The latest cold front to move through the area last night has broken the hot weather pattern we've had for the last several days. Now, a Fall-like feel is settling in for the weekend.

Saturday should be pleasant with lots of clouds and few peeks of sunshine at times. Highs will stay comfortable in the lower and middle 70s.

Sunday sees a couple of rain showers in the morning. But, we should dry out for the afternoon hours and see a little sunshine. Browns fans will enjoy highs in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

If you're wondering about temps rebounding then don't... we're staying way below average for at least a week, maybe longer. Highs will likely on be in the sixties by Wednesday through Friday!

What To Expect:



Peeks of sun on Saturday

Below average temps

Variably cloudy

Highs in the low to mid 70s all weekend

A brief AM shower for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 73º

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a slim rain chance especially east. | High: 71º

Monday: Comfortable with more sunshine. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Starts to warm up, but rain returns late. | High: 71º

