FORECAST: Cool & cloudy with a few lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Lake effect showers likely today. Looking like mainly rain but I can't rule out some snowflakes mixing in. Nothing in the way of accumulations though. Not until tonight. Plan on a couple minor accumulations tonight as temps drop. Plan on more widespread snow Tuesday though.

That's with a more organized storm system rolling through. I expect rain/snow arriving before midday and sticking around through the afternoon. Slushy accumulations under 2" are likely across Northeast Ohio. That means roads could be slick at times. Give yourself some extra time driving around Tuesday.

What To Expect:



Lake effect showers today

Scattered rain/snow Tuesday

Cold Wednesday

Mild end to week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Chilly with a few light lake effect showers.| High: 40º

Tuesday: Colder with scattered rain & snow. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Drying out but staying cold.| High: 37º

Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 45º

Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 52º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 53º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter