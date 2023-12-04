FORECAST: Cool & cloudy with a few lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Lake effect showers likely today. Looking like mainly rain but I can't rule out some snowflakes mixing in. Nothing in the way of accumulations though. Not until tonight. Plan on a couple minor accumulations tonight as temps drop. Plan on more widespread snow Tuesday though.
That's with a more organized storm system rolling through. I expect rain/snow arriving before midday and sticking around through the afternoon. Slushy accumulations under 2" are likely across Northeast Ohio. That means roads could be slick at times. Give yourself some extra time driving around Tuesday.
What To Expect:
- Lake effect showers today
- Scattered rain/snow Tuesday
- Cold Wednesday
- Mild end to week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Chilly with a few light lake effect showers.| High: 40º
Tuesday: Colder with scattered rain & snow. | High: 36º
Wednesday: Drying out but staying cold.| High: 37º
Thursday: Seasonable with sunshine.| High: 45º
Friday: More clouds but warmer.| High: 52º
Saturday: A few rain showers. Mild.| High: 53º
