FORECAST: Cool & cloudy with more rain/warmth ahead

CLEVELAND — Our morning showers are tapering off... plan on a MUCH drier afternoon. We're still cloudy but we're dry. Temps holding in the lower 40s all afternoon. We're holding those temps all night too. Plan on a few light showers and a light south breeze.
The warming trend rolls into Friday with upper 40s by the afternoon. May even see a couple 50s overnight into Saturday. Warmth along with rain. We're soaked heading into the New Year. Plan on a soggy Saturday as temps start the gradual drop back to more seasonable numbers. we're in the 40s by the afternoon with 30s by nightfall.
That means rain changing to snow likely Sunday. Plan on minor accumulations and a few slick spots on the streets to wrap up the weekend.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Morning rain tapering off
- Staying cool & cloudy today
- Few light showers overnight
- 40s again Friday, rain returns late
- Warmer but wetter for NYE celebrations
- Soaked Saturday as temps drop
- Rain to snow Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 43º
New Year's Eve: Cloudy again with rain holding off until late.| High: 47º
New Year's Day: Soaked with temps dropping for the 50s into the 40s. | High: 52º -> 46º
Sunday: Cloudy with rain changing to snow early. | High: 34º
