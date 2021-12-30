FORECAST: Cool & cloudy with more rain/warmth ahead

CLEVELAND — Our morning showers are tapering off... plan on a MUCH drier afternoon. We're still cloudy but we're dry. Temps holding in the lower 40s all afternoon. We're holding those temps all night too. Plan on a few light showers and a light south breeze.

The warming trend rolls into Friday with upper 40s by the afternoon. May even see a couple 50s overnight into Saturday. Warmth along with rain. We're soaked heading into the New Year. Plan on a soggy Saturday as temps start the gradual drop back to more seasonable numbers. we're in the 40s by the afternoon with 30s by nightfall.

That means rain changing to snow likely Sunday. Plan on minor accumulations and a few slick spots on the streets to wrap up the weekend.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Morning rain tapering off

Staying cool & cloudy today

Few light showers overnight

40s again Friday, rain returns late

Warmer but wetter for NYE celebrations

Soaked Saturday as temps drop

Rain to snow Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 43º

New Year's Eve: Cloudy again with rain holding off until late.| High: 47º

New Year's Day: Soaked with temps dropping for the 50s into the 40s. | High: 52º -> 46º

Sunday: Cloudy with rain changing to snow early. | High: 34º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: