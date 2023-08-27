FORECAST: Cool for August but staying dry

CLEVELAND — WOW! What a busy weather week. Significant damage has been reported across the area following rounds of storms Wednesday through Friday. 9 tornadoes have been confirmed so far by the National Weather Service.

Thankfully, the weather has gotten a lot calmer over the weekend. A cold front rolled through on Saturday with minimal impacts, but it did drop our temperatures even more! Highs on Sunday will only be in the 70s across Northeast Ohio. It will be dry though with plenty of sun and a northeasterly breeze during the afternoon with lower humidity. High pressure will keep it dry into Monday with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front moves through late on Tuesday and early Wednesday. The moisture looks limited, so only a few showers or storms will be possible. That cold front will drop temps EVEN more by Wednesday. Some communities may stay in the 60s!

What To Expect:

Much calmer

Cooler weekend

Cooler week too

Limited rain chances

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 73º

Monday: Looking dry and mild. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Few PM showers. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 69º

Thursday: Still cool. Still dry. | High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter