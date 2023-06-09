FORECAST: Cool for June; Rain En Route!

CLEVELAND — AIR QUALITY ALERT thru Friday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit, Medina, Portage, Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties. The air this week will have a very Spring-like feel as highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again on Friday degrees. With north/northwesterly winds persisting through Friday, more wildfire smoke is expected across the area at times. Air quality will be affected with hazy skies. Persons sensitive to pollution, those with allergies and asthma should use caution while outside this week. Winds will be shift by Friday night which will temporarily improve air quality this weekend.

For those who want some rain, isolated light showers are possible in the northeast corner of Ohio Friday afternoon. Better news: it appears this dry pattern will finally break, allowing scattered rain showers to move in late Sunday and early Monday of next week! Cleveland has not received rain in nearly three weeks. Moderate drought is now affecting much of NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon. At this time, rainfall amounts look to be around half an inch to 0.75 inches from Sunday to Tuesday, but it is a start!

What To Expect:



More wildfire smoke Friday

Below average temps

Winds shift = improving air quality

Warm and mainly dry this weekend

Next legit rain chance arrives Sunday late PM/Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Seasonable temps. Hazy, smoky sunshine. | High: 72º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Better for breathing.| High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Few showers (mainly late afternoon, evening). | High: 80º

Monday: Scattered showers. | High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter