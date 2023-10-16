FORECAST: Cool, wet & breezy with more lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Rain chances will continue into the start of the work week, with many areas seeing scattered showers through the day on Monday. Breezy conditions will linger, so it will be another copy-and-paste forecast from Sunday.

We're staying WAY below average through Tuesday. Rain chances will gradually fade by Tuesday as well. It will be briefly dry on Wednesday and early Thursday. However, it looks like next weekend could be active and wet as well.

What To Expect:



Lingering showers Monday

Below average temps

Breezy

Drying out late Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered lake effect showers. Cool and breezy.| High: 54º

Tuesday: Lake effect tapering through midday.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Drying out. Seasonable. | High: 65º

Thursday: Seasonable temps. Rain late.| High: 67º

Friday: Rain likely. Cooler again| High: 61º

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers. Much cooler.| High: 54º

