FORECAST: Cool, wet & breezy with more lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Rain chances will continue into the start of the work week, with many areas seeing scattered showers through the day on Monday. Breezy conditions will linger, so it will be another copy-and-paste forecast from Sunday.
We're staying WAY below average through Tuesday. Rain chances will gradually fade by Tuesday as well. It will be briefly dry on Wednesday and early Thursday. However, it looks like next weekend could be active and wet as well.
What To Expect:
- Lingering showers Monday
- Below average temps
- Breezy
- Drying out late Tuesday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Scattered lake effect showers. Cool and breezy.| High: 54º
Tuesday: Lake effect tapering through midday.| High: 53º
Wednesday: Drying out. Seasonable. | High: 65º
Thursday: Seasonable temps. Rain late.| High: 67º
Friday: Rain likely. Cooler again| High: 61º
Saturday: Lake effect rain showers. Much cooler.| High: 54º
