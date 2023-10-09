FORECAST: Cool winds fueling more lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — Yikes! Fall is here! The chill is here!

Temps are only rebounding into the 560s this afternoon and again Tuesday. Nighttime temps are dipping into the 30s again. Chilled!

That chilly air blowing over Lake Erie is fueling lake effect rain showers also. Plan on brief downpours along the lake shore, downwind of Lake Erie. By late Tuesday, winds shift, and the patter changes again.

Midweek looks a bit warmer with a surge of warmth late week. That round of warm air comes with rain Thursday and again this weekend.

What To Expect:



Staying chilly Mon/Tue (50s)

Nights dipping into the 30s off of Lake Erie

Lake effect rain showers Mon/Tue

Warmer late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Way below avg temps with lake effect rain showers.| High: 54º

Tuesday: Drying out. Still cool.| High: 55º

Wednesday: Shower chances late. Warmer.| High: 62º

Thursday: Rain showers. Mild.| High: 62º

Friday: More rain late.| High: 64º

Saturday: Morning rain. Few PM showers. Cooler.| High: 58º

