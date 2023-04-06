FORECAST: Cooler, more seasonable air settling in

CLEVELAND — We're cloudy with a few showers today but overall... not a bad day. Grab the jackets and keep it for Friday, too. Temps in the 50s today, 30s tonight and only 40s tomorrow. It'll be brighter but we won't see 60s until Sunday. Just in time for the Easter Bunny!
Temps continue building next week with highs pushing near 70!
What To Expect:
- Much cooler, calmer Thursday
- Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!
- Getting mild throughout the weekend
- 60s and sunshine for Easter
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Drying out early, more seasonable. | High: 53º
Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 47º
Saturday: Partly cloudy & bit milder. | High: 55º
Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 62º
Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 65º
Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 69º
