FORECAST: Cooler, more seasonable air settling in

CLEVELAND — We're cloudy with a few showers today but overall... not a bad day. Grab the jackets and keep it for Friday, too. Temps in the 50s today, 30s tonight and only 40s tomorrow. It'll be brighter but we won't see 60s until Sunday. Just in time for the Easter Bunny!

Temps continue building next week with highs pushing near 70!

What To Expect:



Much cooler, calmer Thursday

Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!

Getting mild throughout the weekend

60s and sunshine for Easter

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying out early, more seasonable. | High: 53º

Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 47º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & bit milder. | High: 55º

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 62º

Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter