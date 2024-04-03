FORECAST: Cooler settling in with rain AND snow chances ahead

CLEVELAND — Winter weather not done yet! We're dropping then holding in the 40s all day. Grab the coats and get ready for the chill. We're dropping into the 30s overnight and into Thursday... that means snow!

Plan on a few afternoon t-showers with brief downpours but and overall drying trend today. The flooding should relax. Rivers are cresting, and water is receding. Thankfully.

Our next wave arriving overnight into Thursday will be cold and wet. Plan on scattered light rain and snow showers. Bridges and elevated surfaces could be cold enough to get slick. Make sure you're getting out the door a few minutes early, just in case.

We're even COLDER Friday with an even BETTER shot at snow Friday morning. Lake effect snow with gusty northwest winds and temps near freezing. That means accumulating snow likely "where squalls persist."

We're clearing, drying and thawing out this weekend, though!

We are less than a week out from the Total Solar Eclipse. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day like hawks! We will give multiple updates every day. If/when there are changes, we will be sure to let you know! Fingers crossed for good weather!

What To Expect:



More rain

Strong to Severe Storms

Very active week

Rounds of rain, storms and even a wintry mix

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Colder with a few afternoon t-showers | High: 45º

Thursday: Rain/snow mix early, scat'd rain after.| High: 42º

Friday: Lake effect snow. | High: 44°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: