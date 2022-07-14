CLEVELAND — Areas of dense fog have developed overnight. The lowest visibility is south of Cleveland. Conditions will improve after the sunrises.

The rest of Thursday will be a pleasant day with a cloud/sun mix and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s and lowers 80s. Humidity says low as well. Expect much of the same on Friday with highs around 80 degrees.

We heat up again by the weekend with a few showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday - especially during afternoon and evening.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

Patchy dense fog Thursday morning

A pleasant Thursday

Dry & warm on Friday

Heating Up For The Weekend

Storms Return this weekend and stick around into Monday

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. High: 78

Friday: A bit warmer and still dry. High: 82

Saturday: Heating up and a chance for showers. High: 87

Sunday: Still warm with PM storms possible. High: 85

