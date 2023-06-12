Watch Now
FORECAST: Cooler temps & more active this week

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 06:13:16-04

CLEVELAND — Rain!! After three weeks of dry weather, widespread rain moved back into NE Ohio Sunday afternoon/evening and continued overnight. It was great to see rain, but not everyone was treated the same. There was a sharp cut off line around Akron with the highest rainfall amounts (over 1 inch) to the north and lower amounts to the south (less than half an inch).

The best chance for rain is early on Monday, with more dry time during the afternoon & only a few spotty showers here and there. The same low pressure that affected the area on Sunday will sweep back around on Tuesday with wrap around moisture and bring another round of rain.

Cooler air will move in to start off the work week, as highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly top off in the lower 70s by the middle and end of the workweek.

What To Expect:

  • Cooler temperatures
  • Spotty PM showers this afternoon
  • Breezy on Monday
  • More rain on Tuesday
  • On and off rain chances this week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered showers early. Cooler. | High: 67º

Tuesday: More showers. Stays cool.| High: 66º

Wednesday: Couple showers. Bit milder.| High: 70º

Thursday: Few showers.| High: 74º

Friday: Dry Briefly.| High: 74º

Saturday: Showers Possible.| High: 77º

