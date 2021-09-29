FORECAST: Cooler Yet Seasonable

CLEVELAND — BACK TO FALL!! We are waking up to much cooler temperatures. You might need a sweater for the Wednesday morning commute!
By Wednesday afternoon, expect another excellent Fall day is coming. Look for lots of sunshine and a high temperature near 70 degrees.
Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it! Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Feeling more like fall
- Temperatures near 70 north, low to mid 70s south Wednesday
- Cooler, drier the rest of the week
- Rain returns this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 67º
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 72º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & a bit warmer. Showers return late. | High: 76º
Sunday: Showers increase isolated storms. | High: 70º
