FORECAST: Cooler Yet Seasonable

CLEVELAND — BACK TO FALL!! We are waking up to much cooler temperatures. You might need a sweater for the Wednesday morning commute!

By Wednesday afternoon, expect another excellent Fall day is coming. Look for lots of sunshine and a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it! Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Feeling more like fall

Temperatures near 70 north, low to mid 70s south Wednesday

Cooler, drier the rest of the week

Rain returns this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 67º

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 72º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & a bit warmer. Showers return late. | High: 76º

Sunday: Showers increase isolated storms. | High: 70º

