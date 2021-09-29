Watch
FORECAST: Cooler Yet Seasonable

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WED FORECAST
Posted at 5:29 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 05:58:04-04

CLEVELAND — BACK TO FALL!! We are waking up to much cooler temperatures. You might need a sweater for the Wednesday morning commute!

By Wednesday afternoon, expect another excellent Fall day is coming. Look for lots of sunshine and a high temperature near 70 degrees.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it! Rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Feeling more like fall
  • Temperatures near 70 north, low to mid 70s south Wednesday
  • Cooler, drier the rest of the week
  • Rain returns this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 67º

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 72º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & a bit warmer. Showers return late. | High: 76º

Sunday: Showers increase isolated storms. | High: 70º

