FORECAST: Cooling this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Some sunshine will mix with clouds for your Tuesday, High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 50s during the morning hours with temperatures slipping toward the 40s by late afternoon. Grab a coat on you way to the polls today.

There is a new system moving toward our region by Wednesday. The exact track of this low pressure is uncertain though, so we will be watching and updating rain chances this week as we get a clearer picture! Stay tuned!

What To Expect:



Dry but cooler Election Day

Better rain chances late week

Much cooler for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Temps falling during the afternoon.| High: 54º

Wednesday: Nice daytime rebound with a few showers. More rain & warmth overnight.| High: 52º

Thursday: AM showers possible. Some PM sun. Mild.| High: 54º

Friday: AM clouds. Some PM sun.| High: 50º

