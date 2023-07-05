FORECAST: Cranking up the heat even more for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cranking it up even more after a HOT Fourth of July. Temps are soaring today and Cleveland could squeeze out our first 90º day of 2023. Hard to believe we haven't hit it yet but June was the first time in almost 20 years we DIDN'T hit 90º.
It's the lake breeze. Areas inland have seen 90s but the cooler Lake Erie water has really kept it cooler lakeside. That could be the case today also. We have a southwest wind but not enough to totally eliminate the lake breeze... we'll have to watch it closely.
I'm watching the radar closely, too. This much heat plus this much humidity means we have plenty of fuel. Storm fuel. I can't rule out an isolated t-storm. Any storms that build will be slow moving with heavy rain frequent lightning.
What To Expect:
- Hot, hot, hot
- Stray storm
- Pop-up storm Wednesday
- More rain Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Pop-up storm possible. Hot!| High: 90º
Thursday: Scattered storms. Warm.| High: 86º
Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 80º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º
Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 83º
