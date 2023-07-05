FORECAST: Cranking up the heat even more for Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cranking it up even more after a HOT Fourth of July. Temps are soaring today and Cleveland could squeeze out our first 90º day of 2023. Hard to believe we haven't hit it yet but June was the first time in almost 20 years we DIDN'T hit 90º.

It's the lake breeze. Areas inland have seen 90s but the cooler Lake Erie water has really kept it cooler lakeside. That could be the case today also. We have a southwest wind but not enough to totally eliminate the lake breeze... we'll have to watch it closely.

I'm watching the radar closely, too. This much heat plus this much humidity means we have plenty of fuel. Storm fuel. I can't rule out an isolated t-storm. Any storms that build will be slow moving with heavy rain frequent lightning.

What To Expect:



Hot, hot, hot

Stray storm

Pop-up storm Wednesday

More rain Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Pop-up storm possible. Hot!| High: 90º

Thursday: Scattered storms. Warm.| High: 86º

Friday: Few showers/storms early. Cooler.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 80º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Few t'showers. | High: 79º

Monday: T'showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 83º

