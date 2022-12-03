FORECAST: Crashing Temperatures

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY: In effect until 1 pm Saturday.

Scattered rain showers are possible in your neighborhood this morning ahead of another cold front. It is a wet & mild start, but keep the warm coat handy on Saturday. Temperatures will crash throughout this morning and afternoon. Temp will start in the 50s early in the morning...down into the 30s by late afternoon.

Winds will continue to gusts between 30 and45 mph, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Winds will also decrease throughout the day. With colder temperatures isolated lake effect snow showers are possible throughout the day. Accumulation looks minor.

Have a Great Weekend NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Warmer Air Returns Friday & Early Saturday

Saturday morning showers ending

Falling temperatures Saturday

Wind gusts above 40 mph Sat

Chilly & dry on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Early showers. Some PM sunshine. Wind gusts to near 45 mph. Falling temps.| High: 54º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 39º

Monday: Showers Possible Late. Not as Chilly.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Near norm.| High: 45º

