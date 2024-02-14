Watch Now
FORECAST: Cuddle up with your loved ones today, we're staying chilly!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 05:58:53-05

CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Our next shots at precipitation will be on Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday. Thursday looks like mainly rain, with a shot at a few snow showers on Friday night & Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Bright but chilly today
  • Scattered rain on Thursday
  • Colder air settling in
  • Some light snow Friday night & Saturday

Daily Breakdown

Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 36º

Thursday: Scattered rain. Windy. | High: 45º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 33º

Saturday: A few snow showers. Colder. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cold. | High: 40º

