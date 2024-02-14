FORECAST: Cuddle up with your loved ones today, we're staying chilly!

CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Our next shots at precipitation will be on Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday. Thursday looks like mainly rain, with a shot at a few snow showers on Friday night & Saturday.

What To Expect:



Bright but chilly today

Scattered rain on Thursday

Colder air settling in

Some light snow Friday night & Saturday

Daily Breakdown

Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 36º

Thursday: Scattered rain. Windy. | High: 45º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 33º

Saturday: A few snow showers. Colder. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Cold. | High: 40º

