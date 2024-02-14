FORECAST: Cuddle up with your loved ones today, we're staying chilly!

CLEVELAND — Valentine's Day looks dry and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.
Our next shots at precipitation will be on Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday. Thursday looks like mainly rain, with a shot at a few snow showers on Friday night & Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Bright but chilly today
- Scattered rain on Thursday
- Colder air settling in
- Some light snow Friday night & Saturday
Daily Breakdown
Valentine's Day: Mostly cloudy. Stray flake. Chilly. | High: 36º
Thursday: Scattered rain. Windy. | High: 45º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 33º
Saturday: A few snow showers. Colder. | High: 30º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Cold. | High: 40º
