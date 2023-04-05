FORECAST: Damaging storms building across Ohio today

ALERT:

Damaging storms likely this afternoon. Plan ahead. Temps are already VERY warm and the mugginess is here. That means the fuel is here. Storm fuel.

Plan on storms building early afternoon for a few of us. These will build fast with frequent lightning, strong winds torrential downpours and even large hail. The strongest storms may even drop a brief tornado. This same system sparked several across the plains yesterday.

More numerous and stronger storms likely as we get closer to the PM Commute. Straight line winds, localized flooding and frequent lightning are the main threats. I still can't rule out an embedded tornado with the squall line sweeping through Ohio.

Damage is likely today. Have a plan. Have a way to get information and stay informed. When the storms roll in, know what your plan is and react BEFORE it's too late.

Temps take a BIG drop after the storms... Thursday will be much more seasonable. 50s, which still isn't bad! Seasonable temps and sunshine. Friday is a bit cooler but we're still dry & bright for the Guardians Home Opener.

Big heat & humidity today

Big thunderstorms building this afternoon

Damaging storms likely Wednesday

Much cooler, calmer Thursday

Chilly but bright for the Guardians Home Opener!

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warm & windy with STRONG storms likely. | High: 75º

Thursday: Drying out early, more seasonable. | High: 50º

Friday: Cool sunshine for the Home Opener. | High: 49º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & mild. | High: 55º

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 62º

