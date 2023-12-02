FORECAST: Damp weekend with on & off showers

CLEVELAND — Plan for wet weather on and off this weekend. There will be dry time, but on and off showers are likely as well.

Showers look to be light on Saturday with the *best* chance happening earlier and also in our northern communities. Only a stray light shower is expected this evening. Temperatures will stay steady this weekend. Plan for temps in the 40s and low 50s all day and night.

Another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday. Widespread showers will roll in by the late morning in our western communities and spread east during the afternoon. Winds will increase throughout the day on Sunday as well with gusts over 25-30 mph. Chilly digits returning early next week. A few flakes will be possible Monday/Tuesday as temperatures drop about ten degrees following a cold front. Any accumulation looks minor though.

What To Expect

Few lighter lingering showers especially early on Saturday

More rain Sunday PM

Mild weekend in the 50s

Colder next week

Few flakes

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy.| High: 53º

Sunday: Scattered PM showers. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: Lake effect showers, chilly digits.| High: 42º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 51º

Wednesday: Lake effect showers, chilly digits.| High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter