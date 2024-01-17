FORECAST: Dangerously Cold Temperatures

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for All of Northern Ohio through Noon on Wednesday. Expect wind chills between -10 and -17.

It is painfully cold this morning, with air temperatures in the low single digits. Coupled with blustery winds up to 20 mph, wind chills are back around -5 to -15 degrees, with a few spots a few degrees colder. Bundle up and allow extra time to warm up the car in the morning!

Sunshine comes back Wednesday, helping our temperatures climb back into the lower 20s, but chills stay cold thanks to wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph during the day.

Another round of snow is expected for the Thursday morning rush. Accumulations should be light. But expect more slick spots for travelers.

More snow is expected during the day on Friday, with many spots picking up between 1 and 3 inches by the end of the day. Higher amounts are expected in the snowbelt.

We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week, but we should warm up quickly! 40s look possible by early next week!

What To Expect:

Arctic cold lingers

Dangerous wind chills

More snow north Thursday

1-3" of snow on Friday

Thawing out next week

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Still cold but brighter.| High: 21º

Thursday: Scattered AM snow.| High: 27º

Friday: Snow likely. 1-3"| High: 25º

Saturday: Lake effect tapering off.| High: 18º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Dry & Cold.| High: 22º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter