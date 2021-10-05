FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory For Some With More Warm Air

CLEVELAND — DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Stark and Trumbull counties until 9 am.

Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile at times so give yourself some extra time and allow more space between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

Low pressure continues to slide east away from us. Patchy dense fog will stick around this morning but most of the day should be dry with only a slim shot for a shower today.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are in store for today with widespread 70s.

Waves of rain will continue through the rest of the work week with temperatures staying on the warmer side for the month of October: 70s through the weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES



Areas of dense fog this morning

Slim shot for rain today, most are dry

On and off rain and storms through the rest of the week

Best shot for rain appears to be Thursday and Friday

Temperatures stay above normal through the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: AM Dense fog for some. Still mild. Isolated pm shower. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Warm for October with spotty rain and storms by afternoon. | High: 79º

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 76º

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75º

