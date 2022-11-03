FORECAST: Dense fog fading away into a TON of sun

CLEVELAND — FOGGY again this morning but we rebound! Fog fades late morning and sun takes over. Sun & warmth.

We're pushing 70º this afternoon and may jump into the middle 70s Friday & Saturday. We can't keep the heat around all weekend thanks to rain but nothing "too" cold. We're in the 60s Sunday and through much of next week.

Rain returns Saturday evening and into Sunday but we're holding the warmth into next week.

What To Expect:

High approaching 70º

Even warmer Fiday/ Saturday

Highs in the middle 70s

Windy Saturday

Next chance for rain is late Saturday into Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º

Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 74º

Saturday: More clouds. Windy & warm. Near record highs!| High: 77º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Scattered showers.| High: 68º

