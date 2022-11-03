Watch Now
FORECAST: Dense fog fading away into a TON of sun

Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 06:09:27-04

CLEVELAND — FOGGY again this morning but we rebound! Fog fades late morning and sun takes over. Sun & warmth.

We're pushing 70º this afternoon and may jump into the middle 70s Friday & Saturday. We can't keep the heat around all weekend thanks to rain but nothing "too" cold. We're in the 60s Sunday and through much of next week.

Rain returns Saturday evening and into Sunday but we're holding the warmth into next week.

What To Expect:

  • High approaching 70º
  • Even warmer Fiday/ Saturday
  • Highs in the middle 70s
  • Windy Saturday
  • Next chance for rain is late Saturday into Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º

Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 74º

Saturday: More clouds. Windy & warm. Near record highs!| High: 77º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Scattered showers.| High: 68º

