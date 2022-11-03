FORECAST: Dense fog fading away into a TON of sun

CLEVELAND — FOGGY again this morning but we rebound! Fog fades late morning and sun takes over. Sun & warmth.
We're pushing 70º this afternoon and may jump into the middle 70s Friday & Saturday. We can't keep the heat around all weekend thanks to rain but nothing "too" cold. We're in the 60s Sunday and through much of next week.
Rain returns Saturday evening and into Sunday but we're holding the warmth into next week.
What To Expect:
- High approaching 70º
- Even warmer Fiday/ Saturday
- Highs in the middle 70s
- Windy Saturday
- Next chance for rain is late Saturday into Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º
Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 74º
Saturday: More clouds. Windy & warm. Near record highs!| High: 77º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Scattered showers.| High: 68º
