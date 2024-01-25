FORECAST: Dense fog, wide-ranging temps, strong winds and more rain all ahead

CLEVELAND — No more ice or snow for a while. Now, we focus on rain for the next several days. Plan for waves of rain into the weekend.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of Northern Ohio through 10 am Thursday morning. Visibilities will fall below 1/4 mile at times, making morning travel a bit tougher. Allow extra space between you and the car in front of you. Plus, leave a little earlier for your destination today.

We should see quite a bit of dry time today before the next wave of rain arrives this evening an overnight. Highs today will range from the upper 30s and lower 40s near the lakeshore to the middle 50s for our inland counties.

We're back to more seasonable temps this weekend with another shot at snow early next week.

What To Expect:



Dense Fog Advisory thru 10am Thursday

Foggy Thursday for the morning drive

Showers rolling in late Thursday

Cooler near the lake Thursday

Rain late Saturday

Rain to light snow on Sunday

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Foggy start. Warm for most, but colder lakeshore.| High: 45º

Friday: Lingering showers - especially early.| High: 42º

Saturday: Rain returning late. | High: 41º

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 37º

Monday: Colder temps. Lake effect snow is possible. | High: 34º

