FORECAST: Dense fog, wide-ranging temps, strong winds and more rain all ahead

CLEVELAND — No more ice or snow for a while. Now, we focus on rain for the next several days. Plan for waves of rain into the weekend.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of Northern Ohio through 10 am Thursday morning. Visibilities will fall below 1/4 mile at times, making morning travel a bit tougher. Allow extra space between you and the car in front of you. Plus, leave a little earlier for your destination today.
We should see quite a bit of dry time today before the next wave of rain arrives this evening an overnight. Highs today will range from the upper 30s and lower 40s near the lakeshore to the middle 50s for our inland counties.
We're back to more seasonable temps this weekend with another shot at snow early next week.
What To Expect:
- Dense Fog Advisory thru 10am Thursday
- Foggy Thursday for the morning drive
- Showers rolling in late Thursday
- Cooler near the lake Thursday
- Rain late Saturday
- Rain to light snow on Sunday
Daily Breakdown
Thursday: Foggy start. Warm for most, but colder lakeshore.| High: 45º
Friday: Lingering showers - especially early.| High: 42º
Saturday: Rain returning late. | High: 41º
Sunday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 37º
Monday: Colder temps. Lake effect snow is possible. | High: 34º
