FORECAST: Dodging a few light rain showers

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:04 AM, Dec 06, 2022
CLEVELAND — Not really warm. But not really cold either. Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We'll hang in the 40s each afternoon this week. As for precipitation, expect a few showers each day thru Friday, with Friday likely to be the wettest day. I am not expecting any major rain fall at all this week.

That trend rolls through Tuesday with a few afternoon rain showers and again Wednesday. Nothing heavy but it may have an impact on any outdoor plans. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread. May even mix with some snowflakes!

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

  • Temps near normal this week
  • Rounds of showers this week
  • Colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few showers early & again late.| High: 50º

Wednesday: Few showers early.| High: 47º

Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 45º

Friday: More rain. | High: 43º

Saturday: PM Some Sunshine. Colder.| High: 41º

