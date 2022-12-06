FORECAST: Dodging a few light rain showers

CLEVELAND — Not really warm. But not really cold either. Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We'll hang in the 40s each afternoon this week. As for precipitation, expect a few showers each day thru Friday, with Friday likely to be the wettest day. I am not expecting any major rain fall at all this week.
That trend rolls through Tuesday with a few afternoon rain showers and again Wednesday. Nothing heavy but it may have an impact on any outdoor plans. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread. May even mix with some snowflakes!
Stay up to date right here and stay dry...
What To Expect:
- Temps near normal this week
- Rounds of showers this week
- Colder this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: A few showers early & again late.| High: 50º
Wednesday: Few showers early.| High: 47º
Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 45º
Friday: More rain. | High: 43º
Saturday: PM Some Sunshine. Colder.| High: 41º
