FORECAST: Dodging a few showers on this LAST warm day for a bit

CLEVELAND — One more warm day... Enjoy it, because it will not last much longer! Plan on highs in the mid to upper 70s! We'll still be dodging a few light rain showers, but the wind should help temps stay warm.

We'll keep a few showers around late Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks drier, but we can't completely rule an isolated shower out. More rain showers are likely late Saturday and into Sunday, with waves of rain continuing into Monday. Temps may have a bigger impact on Saturday. We're dropping from the upper 50s early into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Cooling through the day with a breezy northwest wind.

We'll keep it chilly Sunday before dropping temps even more next week. We won't make it out of the 40s next week with a couple of shots at a mix. The best shot is midweek.

What To Expect:



Warm again Friday

Few more showers on Friday

Much cooler this weekend

Rain increases on Sunday

Temps crash early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Few showers.| High: 77º

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cooler.| Temps: AM: 57º -> PM: 52º

Sunday: Rain increases. Getting cooler.| High: 52º

Monday: Few showers. Late-day flakes. Getting cooler.| High: 48º

Halloween Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cold. Few flakes are possible.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Few flakes early, stays chilly. | High: 46º

