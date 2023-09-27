FORECAST: Dodging rain and thunder through midweek

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping us from warming much.
Clouds hanging around again today with only peeks of sunshine. We're dodging light to moderate showers this morning with heavier rain more likely later today. By Wednesday night we'll be tracking more organized showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on showers lingering through Thursday.
Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!
What To Expect:
- A few morning showers
- Clouds hanging around
- Few more t-showers this evening
- Scattered rain Thursday
- Drying out Friday
- Clearing out/warming up this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: A few morning showers followed by a few late day t-showers. | High: 69º
Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 67º
Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 74º
Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 76º
Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 79º
