Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dodging rain and thunder through midweek

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:31:37-04

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! And it'll feel like fall the entire week. Shorter days, longer nights and a couple shots at rain all keeping us from warming much.

Clouds hanging around again today with only peeks of sunshine. We're dodging light to moderate showers this morning with heavier rain more likely later today. By Wednesday night we'll be tracking more organized showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Plan on showers lingering through Thursday.

Northeast Ohio is drying out and clearing out and warming up by the end of the week!

What To Expect:

  • A few morning showers
  • Clouds hanging around
  • Few more t-showers this evening
  • Scattered rain Thursday
  • Drying out Friday
  • Clearing out/warming up this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few morning showers followed by a few late day t-showers. | High: 69º

Thursday: Scattered showers. | High: 67º

Friday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 74º

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 76º

Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018