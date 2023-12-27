Watch Now
FORECAST: Dodging rain as cooler temps settle in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:09 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 06:19:53-05

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up 2023 with more seasonable weather. We're dropping into the 40s today and holding these 40s through Thursday into Friday. By the weekend we'll be lucky to make it out of the 30s. Much cooler, more seasonable weather rolling in.

Along with the cooler air, plan on rain. We're absolutely soaked to kick off our Wednesday. Well dry out this afternoon but I still can't rule out some light showers. Those linger through Thursday and into the Browns Thursday Night Football game. No worries though, we're in the 40s still and any showers should be very light. Little to no wind either.

What To Expect:

  • Steady rain ending
  • Temps dropping into the 40s
  • Light showers for days

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Morning showers... cooling temps.| High: 46º

Thursday: Light showers possible.| High: 48º

Friday: Cloudy & cool with showers possible.| High: 40º

Saturday: Chilly with a light mix possible. | High: 39º

Sunday: Watching a clipper closely, mix possible. | High: 38º

New Year's Eve Evening: Chilly with a mix possible. | Low: 33º

New Year's Day: Mix Possible. | High: 37º

