FORECAST: Dodging rain before chilly March temps settle in

CLEVELAND — Today may be the warmest day of the week but that's not saying much. We're stuck in the 30s the REST OF THE WEEK... Until Friday when rain/snow returns.

We're looking at highs in the 40s for Cleveland. That with thick clouds and a few afternoon showers... much better rain chances this evening. Plan on more dry time if you're inland off of Lake Erie. That also means plan on more warmth. Akron will be in the middle 50s with New Philly closer to 60! Enjoy it though... because everyone is cold the rest of the week.

What To Expect:

Warm but wetter today

Much colder the rest of the week

Few snow showers Tuesday AM

Rain/Snow Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Warmer temps. Scattered showers.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Colder.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 36º

Thursday: Below average.| High: 36º

Friday: Rain/Snow showers. Chilly.| High: 40º

Saturday: Snow showers possible.| High: 38º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 38º

