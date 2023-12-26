FORECAST: Dodging rain with one more mild day before seasonable chill returns

CLEVELAND — Unsettled but NOT washed out. We're dodging a few light rain showers today as mild air settles in for one more day. Plan on steadier, heavier rain this evening and overnight but it should be out of here by sunrise Wednesday.

The mild air will be on it's way out also. Plan on 50s early followed by a quick drop into the 40s midday. We'll drop into the 30s Thursday morning and keep it much more seasonable the rest of the week.

What To Expect:

Off and on rain today

Mild temps today

Steady, heavy rain tonight

Much cooler the rest of the week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Off and on rain today, heavier tonight. | High: 58º

Wednesday: A few showers... cooling temps.| High: 45º

Thursday: Light showers possible.| High: 44º

Friday: A few rain showers.| High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter