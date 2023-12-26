Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dodging rain with one more mild day before seasonable chill returns

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:59 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 05:59:29-05

CLEVELAND — Unsettled but NOT washed out. We're dodging a few light rain showers today as mild air settles in for one more day. Plan on steadier, heavier rain this evening and overnight but it should be out of here by sunrise Wednesday.

The mild air will be on it's way out also. Plan on 50s early followed by a quick drop into the 40s midday. We'll drop into the 30s Thursday morning and keep it much more seasonable the rest of the week.

What To Expect:

  • Off and on rain today
  • Mild temps today
  • Steady, heavy rain tonight
  • Much cooler the rest of the week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Off and on rain today, heavier tonight. | High: 58º

Wednesday: A few showers... cooling temps.| High: 45º

Thursday: Light showers possible.| High: 44º

Friday: A few rain showers.| High: 42º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018