FORECAST: Dodging t-showers as cooler air settles in

CLEVELAND — It's been HOT. Hot & humid! The humidity is still hanging around but the big time heat is gone... Gone for awhile. Plan on more seasonable temps today. We're topping out near 80º thanks to clouds and a few t-showers. Enjoy the day but listen for thunder and don't leave any windows open. These will be random rumbles.

Things change even more tonight. The front rolls through. That means winds are changing and temps are dropping even more. Plan on more clouds Friday and this weekend with a few showers still lingering. The bigger impact will be the temp drop.

Afternoon highs Friday and through the weekend will be in the lower 70s! That some fall-like air! Get out and enjoy it but also be careful because I still have a slim shot at rain this weekend.

What To Expect:



A few t-showers today

Seasonable temps

More clouds, cool air Friday

Staying below the norm all weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Seasonable temps with a few t-showers. | High: 79º

Friday: A few showers, even cooler. | High: 71º

Saturday: Isolated showers, cool. | High: 73º

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a slim rain chance. | High: 72º

Monday: Comfortable with isolated showers possible. | High: 74º

