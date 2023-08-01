FORECAST: Dodging t-showers on our Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Heading into August on a really pleasant note.
A weak weather disturbance will cross Lake Erie Tuesday morning, bringing a few isolated rain showers to the area for the morning and early afternoon. Highs Tuesday stay warm with lower humidity...in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
By midweek we're start shifting back to the norm. We're back in the 80s with a bit more humidity (meaning warmer mornings) and better storm chances by late week. Best shot looking like Friday for out next storm system.
The Cleveland Browns' Hall of Fame Game in Canton on Thursday looks warm & dry with game temperatures falling into the comfortable 70s.
What To Expect:
- Stray showers Tuesday
- Temps staying a comfortable
- Watch for some wildfire smoke late Tuesday into Wednesday
- More heat building late week
- Better storm chances late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Another great day with isolated showers. | High: 76º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 80º
Thursday: Starting to get muggy. Dry for Browns Game. | High: 85º
Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 83º
Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 80º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter