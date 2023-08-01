FORECAST: Dodging t-showers on our Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Heading into August on a really pleasant note.

A weak weather disturbance will cross Lake Erie Tuesday morning, bringing a few isolated rain showers to the area for the morning and early afternoon. Highs Tuesday stay warm with lower humidity...in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By midweek we're start shifting back to the norm. We're back in the 80s with a bit more humidity (meaning warmer mornings) and better storm chances by late week. Best shot looking like Friday for out next storm system.

The Cleveland Browns' Hall of Fame Game in Canton on Thursday looks warm & dry with game temperatures falling into the comfortable 70s.

What To Expect:



Stray showers Tuesday

Temps staying a comfortable

Watch for some wildfire smoke late Tuesday into Wednesday

More heat building late week

Better storm chances late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Another great day with isolated showers. | High: 76º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 80º

Thursday: Starting to get muggy. Dry for Browns Game. | High: 85º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 83º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 80º

