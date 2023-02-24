Watch Now
FORECAST: Drastically colder to end the work week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:46 AM, Feb 24, 2023
CLEVELAND — After a day of record-setting warm temperatures, get ready for a 40 degree temperature drop!

The arctic air hangs around thru Friday night. Expect temperatures Friday to hover between 25 and 30 degrees all day. Blustery conditions will make it feel colder, with wind chills dipping into the teens at times.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

What To Expect:

  • 20s all day
  • Wind gusts Thursday to 30 mph
  • Wind chills in the teens all day
  • Much more seasonable weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bitter cold with isolated snow flakes. Blustery.| High: 26º

Saturday: Light snow showers early. Not as cold after.| High: 40º

Sunday: Near normal temperatures. Mainly dry. | High: 45º

Monday: Rain returns. Mild temps.| High: 52º

Tuesday: A few showers left over.| High: 39º

