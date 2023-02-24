FORECAST: Drastically colder to end the work week

CLEVELAND — After a day of record-setting warm temperatures, get ready for a 40 degree temperature drop!

The arctic air hangs around thru Friday night. Expect temperatures Friday to hover between 25 and 30 degrees all day. Blustery conditions will make it feel colder, with wind chills dipping into the teens at times.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

What To Expect:

20s all day

Wind gusts Thursday to 30 mph

Wind chills in the teens all day

Much more seasonable weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bitter cold with isolated snow flakes. Blustery.| High: 26º

Saturday: Light snow showers early. Not as cold after.| High: 40º

Sunday: Near normal temperatures. Mainly dry. | High: 45º

Monday: Rain returns. Mild temps.| High: 52º

Tuesday: A few showers left over.| High: 39º

