CLEVELAND — A quiet start to your Friday with refreshing temperatures for July. Most of Friday will remain dry with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s. With more clouds tonight, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s overnight.

Rain is needed across the area and we will see a few rounds this weekend as our next system approaches the area. A few light showers are possible Friday night and into Saturday morning. After a brief lull in showers Saturday afternoon, rain and storms will increase in coverage and intensity by Saturday night and into Sunday.

Widespread showers will be likely throughout Sunday and into Monday with periods of heavy rain.

We dry out early next week and heat up too!

What To Expect:

Mainly dry & warm on Friday

Light showers Friday evening/Saturday morning

Humidity climbs this weekend

Storms Return and stick around into Monday

Heavy rain will be possible

Friday: A bit warmer and still mainly dry. Few PM showers. High: 81

Saturday: Heating up and a chance for showers. High: 84

Sunday: Rain increases. High: 85

Monday: Seasonable with a few more storms. High: 82

