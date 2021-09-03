Watch
FORECAST: Dry to start the holiday weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
PLANNER
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 08:43:16-04

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to fall-like weather! Out the door temps will be in the upper 40s inland to upper 50s near Lake Erie.

The great weather hangs around thru the start of the weekend! Highs each day will climb into the 70s - which is slightly cooler than normal for early September.

Expect a few more clouds Friday and only a stray sprinkle this evening. There is a better chance for rain late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Isolated showers possible on Labor Day, but there will be plenty of dry time as well.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Refreshingly cool
  • Sun and clouds on Friday
  • Highs in the middle 70s
  • Mild and less humid over the next few days
  • A few showers Saturday night & Sunday AM
  • Isolated showers on Labor Day

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. | High: 73º

Saturday: Mild temps. Showers late.| High: 79º

Sunday: A few AM showers possible. | High: 76º

Labor Day: Isolated shower. | High: 75º

