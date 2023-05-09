FORECAST: Drying, clearing and eventually warming up

CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to the rain after this morning... for a few days at least. We're drying out this morning and not bringing rain back to Ohio until Friday... possibly Friday night. We're watching it closely. The weekend is looking wet.

The rest of this week looks GREAT, though. Plan on more sun today. More sun and lower 60s. We're closer to 70º Wednesday with middle and even upper 70s Thursday/Friday. Especially if we can stay dry Friday.

Get out and enjoy the dry time because this weekend's rain could really impact outdoor plans.

What To Expect:



Drying out early

Clearing out by midday

Slightly sub-par temps Tue

Closer to 70º Wednesday

Rain returns Friday -> Sunday

Scattered rain for Mother's Day

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Drying & clearing out, comfortable temps. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Mild. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 77°

Friday: PM Showers possible. Warm. | High: 79°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 70°

Mother's Day: Few showers possible. | High: 65°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter