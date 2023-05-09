Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying, clearing and eventually warming up

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:16 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 05:16:42-04

CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to the rain after this morning... for a few days at least. We're drying out this morning and not bringing rain back to Ohio until Friday... possibly Friday night. We're watching it closely. The weekend is looking wet.

The rest of this week looks GREAT, though. Plan on more sun today. More sun and lower 60s. We're closer to 70º Wednesday with middle and even upper 70s Thursday/Friday. Especially if we can stay dry Friday.

Get out and enjoy the dry time because this weekend's rain could really impact outdoor plans.

What To Expect:

  • Drying out early
  • Clearing out by midday
  • Slightly sub-par temps Tue
  • Closer to 70º Wednesday
  • Rain returns Friday -> Sunday
  • Scattered rain for Mother's Day

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Drying & clearing out, comfortable temps. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Mild. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 77°

Friday: PM Showers possible. Warm. | High: 79°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 70°

Mother's Day: Few showers possible. | High: 65°

