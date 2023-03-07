FORECAST: Drying, clearing but not warming today... keep the coats!

CLEVELAND — Snow ends quickly during the Tuesday morning rush. Sunshine will be the rule during the afternoon. But, grab the coats. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s by late afternoon. Blustery winds will make it feel colder. And we're staying cold all week! Get ready for the winter cold we haven't had yet... 30s for highs all week.

What To Expect:

Drying/clearing out

Temps staying cold though

Cold the rest of the week

Rain/Snow Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Colder.| High: 38º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 37º

Thursday: Below average.| High: 39º

Friday: Rain/Snow showers. Chilly.| High: 40º

Saturday: AM Snow showers possible.| High: 38º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 38º

