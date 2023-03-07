FORECAST: Drying, clearing but not warming today... keep the coats!

CLEVELAND — Snow ends quickly during the Tuesday morning rush. Sunshine will be the rule during the afternoon. But, grab the coats. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s by late afternoon. Blustery winds will make it feel colder. And we're staying cold all week! Get ready for the winter cold we haven't had yet... 30s for highs all week.
What To Expect:
- Drying/clearing out
- Temps staying cold though
- Cold the rest of the week
- Rain/Snow Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Mainly dry. Colder.| High: 38º
Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 37º
Thursday: Below average.| High: 39º
Friday: Rain/Snow showers. Chilly.| High: 40º
Saturday: AM Snow showers possible.| High: 38º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 38º
